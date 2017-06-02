MC Kats celebrates birthday in style. [Photos]

It was all comedy and music as renowned events emcee and TV personality, MC Kats celebrated his birthday.

The NBS After5 host who turned a year older on Thursday marked his big day in a special celebration held at Diners Lounge in Bukoto.

Kats who was in attendance at Diners’ weekly comedy show dubbed “Comedy Store” hosted by comedian Alex Muhangi was treated to a birthday cake which he shared with revelers who had turned up for the show.

He could not hide his excitement as he extended gratitude to the organizers of the comedy show for the big surprise.

Meanwhile, there were performances from comedians, MC Kapale and Amooti among others and musician Navio who thrilled revelers.

Here are some photos from the celebration:

Staff Writer

The post MC Kats celebrates birthday in style. [Photos] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

