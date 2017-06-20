MDC-T cries foul over new Zec requirements – NewsDay
NewsDay
MDC-T cries foul over new Zec requirements
NewsDay
THE Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition MDC-T party has cried foul over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s new requirements for prospective voters to provide proof of residence before their names are captured on the new voters' roll. BY BLESSED …
