ZEC hails police role in polls – The Herald

The Herald

ZEC hails police role in polls
The Herald
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is an important stakeholder in the running of elections in Zimbabwe and it is impossible to conduct free, fair and credible polls without the police force, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said. The electoral
