‘Me too!’ With the HomePod, Apple’s legacy of audio innovation is dead
Apple’s new HomePod is basically a mishmash of Amazon’s Echo and and Sonos speakers, which begs the question: Has Apple completely abandoned music and audio innovation?
The post ‘Me too!’ With the HomePod, Apple’s legacy of audio innovation is dead appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!