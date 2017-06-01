Mechanic bags four months imprisonment for attempted car theft‎

A Gudu Upper Area Court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old Mechanic, Osama Mohammed to four months in prison for attempted car theft.

Mohammed of Masaka, Nasarawa State was convicted for ‎attempting to commit an offence of car theft and being in possession of a master key.

The Judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko ‎sentenced Mohammed to two months in prison with an option of N50, 000 fine on the charge of attempted car theft.

He also sentenced Mohammed to two months in prison without an option of fine for the charge of possessing a master key‎ and ordered that he should be given seven strokes of cane.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both sentences were passed by the judge after Mohammed pleaded guilty to the offences and begged for mercy.

Kagarko, however, warned Mohammed to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor Fedelix Ogubwe told the court that Yemi Omotayo of Gudu District, Abuja reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on May 26.

He said the plaintiff parked his car along UTC, Area 10, Abuja for some business transactions on the said date.

The prosecutor said when the plaintiff returned, ‎he noticed Mohammed attempting to force open his car with another key, with the intention to steal the car but was arrested.

He said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 319 of the Penal Code.

