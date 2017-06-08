Media literacy should be taught at the grassroots — Vokeseel Propietress

By Elizabeth Uwandu & Ilechukwu Chidiebere

THE need for students to be abreast with world happenings and critically evaluate information in the era of social media formed the theme of the one day seminar on World Press Day organised by Vokeseel primary schools in Lagos.

Mrs Mariam Okosesi said that World Press Freedom day ,WPF was not only about celebrating media freedom but educating younger generation on the origin and dynamics of the need to carefully consider what they post on the social media.

Her words, “Despite the battles to enthrone press freedom world over, many youths through the advent of social media abuse the noble profession of journalism through what unverified news stories and happenings. I believe with ample information of WPF, youths will be better educated on what they put out on the social media.”

Speaking on the theme of WPF tagged” Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies,” Mr. Godwin Oregbeyiwa, head teacher, Vokeseel schools noted that the evolution in the media industry occasioned the need to critically expose the future leaders of the role of information in promoting and sustaining peace.

The post Media literacy should be taught at the grassroots — Vokeseel Propietress appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

