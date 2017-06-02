Medical expert offers advice on sickle cell disease

An optometrist, Dr Chika Okereke has advised people with sickle cell disease to have periodic eye examinations to look for possible damage to the retina. Okereke, who works with Primrose Eye Care and Optometry Clinic, gave this advice on Friday in Ibadan in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According to her, retina damage or retinopathy occurs when red blood cells get stuck in blood vessels in the retina, and consequently causing the tissue to become ischemic.

