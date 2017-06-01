Meet Lithuania’s fastest baby – Reuters
Reuters
Meet Lithuania's fastest baby
Reuters
Ten-month-old Mykolas Pociunas is wondering what the fuss is all about after winning Lithuania's 'fastest crawler' competition marking International Children's Day. Mykolys beat out 24 other contenders to clinch the title with a last-second surge at …
Lithuania crowns fastest crawling toddler
