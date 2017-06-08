Meet Ugandan Billionaire Lawrence Mukiibi’s 30 Children At His Funeral (Photos)

The internet has been buzzing with comments and mixed reactions after photos of a billionaire educationist’s burial emerged on social media showing the astonishing number of his children.

A 71-year-old popular Ugandan billionaire educationist and founder of St Lawrence schools, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi, was laid to rest on Friday, June 1st in his ancestral home at Katenden, but one thing that left mourners in shock, was the number of his children, whom he had outside wedlock as he had no official wife.

According to multiple online reports, eyewitnesses in attendance at the funeral, counted over 30 children of the deceased, some of them as young as few months, as the late billionaire reportedly fathered more than 80 kids from his students.

While speaking in an interview with NBS Television, in April 2016, Prof. Mukiibi was asked the number of his children, he said: “It is a taboo to ask an African man how many children he has, especially a man of my age. But I have children, I keep adopting.”

The New Vision reports that his family is planning to conduct DNA tests to confirm the paternity of the children, and several pregnant women have also come forward to claim that the late educationist was responsible for their pregnancies.

Keti Nandi, the officer in charge of child and family affairs in Kampala Metropolitan East, have advised the family of Mukiibi to continue providing assistance to the expectant mothers up to birth. Then after that, they can carry out DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of the children.

“My appeal is that whoever is pregnant should not be undermined because of that. Even if you (family) denied the pregnancy, the responsibility is upon you people to make sure that these women are catered for until they give birth,. It will be after birth that the DNA will take over,” Nandi said.

The post Meet Ugandan Billionaire Lawrence Mukiibi’s 30 Children At His Funeral (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

