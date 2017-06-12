Pages Navigation Menu

Melania Trump and Son Barron Officially Move to White House

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

Almost five months after her husband, Donald Trump moved to the White House after his inauguration as President of the United States, his wife Melania and son, Barron have finally joined. It was earlier reported that Melania and her son were joining Donald Trump in the White House soon. Melania and her son arrived at the White House Sunday […]

