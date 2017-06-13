Pages Navigation Menu

Melaye: How I was attacked in Kogi

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye on Tuesday narrated to the Senate how he was attacked in Kogi State. He spoke against the backdrop of two alleged assassination attempts on his life under Order 43 of Senate Standing Rule.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

