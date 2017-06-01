Melaye Sues Kogi Governor, Others Over LG Elections – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Melaye Sues Kogi Governor, Others Over LG Elections
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has sued the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello over the non-conduct of Local Government elections. The lawmaker in the suit asked the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja to declare …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!