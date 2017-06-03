Memorial Tournament Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be played on Saturday June 3rd at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 79 by the cut which has been paired into 40 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Memorial Tournament 3rd Round Tee Times

The Memorial Tournament round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:40 AM Curtis Luck 7:47 AM Tony Finau D.A. Points 7:56 AM Alex Cejka Patrick Reed 8:05 AM Ricky Barnes Zach Johnson 8:14 AM Patrick Rodgers Sean O’Hair 8:23 AM Si Woo Kim Zac Blair 8:32 AM Ollie Schniederjans K.J. Choi 8:41 AM Matthew Griffin Sung Kang 8:50 AM James Hahn Mackenzie Hughes 8:59 AM Soren Kjeldsen Jason Day 9:08 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Chappell 9:17 AM Webb Simpson Ben Martin 9:26 AM Peter Uihlein Nick Taylor 9:35 AM Rod Pampling Brendan Steele 9:44 AM Gary Woodland Cameron Smith 9:53 AM Anirban Lahiri Jonas Blixt 10:02 AM Hideki Matsuyama C.T. Pan 10:11 AM Jim Herman Vaughn Taylor 10:20 AM Danny Lee Brian Stuard 10:30 AM William McGirt Harold Varner III 10:40 AM Greg Chalmers Charley Hoffman 10:50 AM Patrick Cantlay Grayson Murray 11:00 AM Steve Stricker Pat Perez 11:10 AM Ross Fisher Camilo Villegas 11:20 AM Bud Cauley Sam Saunders 11:30 AM Bill Haas Adam Scott 11:40 AM Padraig Harrington Brooks Koepka 11:50 AM Brett Coletta Kevin Streelman 12:00 PM Russell Knox Charl Schwartzel 12:10 PM Phil Mickelson Kyle Stanley 12:20 PM Jason Kokrak Marc Leishman 12:30 PM Shane Lowry Byeong Hun An 12:40 PM Graham DeLaet Lucas Glover 12:50 PM Bubba Watson Kevin Kisner 1:00 PM Emiliano Grillo David Lingmerth 1:10 PM Martin Laird Matt Kuchar 1:20 PM Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas 1:30 PM Rickie Fowler Jamie Lovemark 1:40 PM Jason Dufner Daniel Summerhays

The post Memorial Tournament Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

