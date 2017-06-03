Pages Navigation Menu

Memorial Tournament Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be played on Saturday June 3rd at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 79 by the cut which has been paired into 40 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Memorial Tournament 3rd Round Tee Times

The Memorial Tournament round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:40 AM Curtis Luck
7:47 AM Tony Finau D.A. Points
7:56 AM Alex Cejka Patrick Reed
8:05 AM Ricky Barnes Zach Johnson
8:14 AM Patrick Rodgers Sean O’Hair
8:23 AM Si Woo Kim Zac Blair
8:32 AM Ollie Schniederjans K.J. Choi
8:41 AM Matthew Griffin Sung Kang
8:50 AM James Hahn Mackenzie Hughes
8:59 AM Soren Kjeldsen Jason Day
9:08 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Chappell
9:17 AM Webb Simpson Ben Martin
9:26 AM Peter Uihlein Nick Taylor
9:35 AM Rod Pampling Brendan Steele
9:44 AM Gary Woodland Cameron Smith
9:53 AM Anirban Lahiri Jonas Blixt
10:02 AM Hideki Matsuyama C.T. Pan
10:11 AM Jim Herman Vaughn Taylor
10:20 AM Danny Lee Brian Stuard
10:30 AM William McGirt Harold Varner III
10:40 AM Greg Chalmers Charley Hoffman
10:50 AM Patrick Cantlay Grayson Murray
11:00 AM Steve Stricker Pat Perez
11:10 AM Ross Fisher Camilo Villegas
11:20 AM Bud Cauley Sam Saunders
11:30 AM Bill Haas Adam Scott
11:40 AM Padraig Harrington Brooks Koepka
11:50 AM Brett Coletta Kevin Streelman
12:00 PM Russell Knox Charl Schwartzel
12:10 PM Phil Mickelson Kyle Stanley
12:20 PM Jason Kokrak Marc Leishman
12:30 PM Shane Lowry Byeong Hun An
12:40 PM Graham DeLaet Lucas Glover
12:50 PM Bubba Watson Kevin Kisner
1:00 PM Emiliano Grillo David Lingmerth
1:10 PM Martin Laird Matt Kuchar
1:20 PM Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas
1:30 PM Rickie Fowler Jamie Lovemark
1:40 PM Jason Dufner Daniel Summerhays

