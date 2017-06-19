Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Men, You Will Go To Hell If You Do This” – Mr Ibu Warns

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has taken to his IG page to speak against domestic violence while encouraging men to desist from the ugly act. The actor who has been married to his wife, Stella Maris Okafor, believes any man who beats his wife has a place in hell.. …

The post “Men, You Will Go To Hell If You Do This” – Mr Ibu Warns appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.