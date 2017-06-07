MEND blasts Jonathan for blowing away the chance to change Niger Delta – Daily Post Nigeria
MEND blasts Jonathan for blowing away the chance to change Niger Delta
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has slammed former President Goodluck Jonathan for blowing away the opportunity to develop the Niger Delta region during his tenure. MEND, in a statement by Jomo Gbomo, reacting to the …
