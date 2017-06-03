Pages Navigation Menu

Menstruation Should Be Seen As A Form Of Disability – Dencia Says

Whitencious boss and African Diva, Dencia, has taken to Snapchat to disclose that menstruation should be seen as a form of disability. She further went further to disclose that the pain she goes through during those moments, goes right through her soul. Source: Snapchat

