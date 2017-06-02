Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Menta Music congratulates and endorses Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record to be the first ever YouTube channel in Nigeria to surpass a million subscribers’ milestone. Mark Angel Comedy has worked very hard and closely with Menta Music which manage and monetize his YouTube channel since early stage. Mark Angel Comedy has meteorically risen …

The post Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.