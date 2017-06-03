Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Baby Along Okpanam Road in Asaba, Delta
Another mad woman (with mental challeneges) has put to bed with a bouncing baby opposite Jamb office along Okpanam road in Asaba, the Delta state capital.
This coming weeks after a mad woman delivered a baby in Bonny area of Rivers state.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!