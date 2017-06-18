Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Estranged Lanre Gentry Slam The Govt For Seperating His Home

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is blaming the government (who got him arrested for domestic violence) for not minding their business and directly/indirectly seperating his home. He also shaded Mercy Aigbe for being a widow ambassador, saying “when her husband isn’t dead”…lol. Few weeks ago, the actress picked up the cause that fights for …

