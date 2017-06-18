Mercy Aigbe Estranged Lanre Gentry Slam The Govt For Seperating His Home

Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is blaming the government (who got him arrested for domestic violence) for not minding their business and directly/indirectly seperating his home. He also shaded Mercy Aigbe for being a widow ambassador, saying “when her husband isn’t dead”…lol. Few weeks ago, the actress picked up the cause that fights for …

The post Mercy Aigbe Estranged Lanre Gentry Slam The Govt For Seperating His Home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

