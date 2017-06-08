Mercy Aigbe’s late arrival stalls hubby’s trial – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Mercy Aigbe's late arrival stalls hubby's trial
The Nation Newspaper
The late arrival of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe yesterday stalled the commencement of trial of her estranged husband, Olanrewaju Gentry before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court. Gentry is facing charges bordering on domestic violence offences for …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!