Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Merkel-Macron axis to prove pivotal for global investors – Financial Times

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Financial Times

Merkel-Macron axis to prove pivotal for global investors
Financial Times
Declarations from a beer garden should always be treated with care. But Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent lament from a Bavarian beer tent — that “we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands” — could ultimately be as market moving as …
Merkel lauds Macron's election victory as 'strong vote for reforms'Reuters
Merkel Congratulates Macron On 'Great Success' In Parliamentary PollsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Germany: Reluctant military giant?BBC News
Deutsche Welle –American Thinker –International Politics and Society –RFI
all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.