Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi buys luxury four-star Mediterranean hotel for reported £26m – Mirror.co.uk

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi buys luxury four-star Mediterranean hotel for reported £26m
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has snapped up a four-star hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sitges. The striker has paid a reported £26m for the upmarket MiM hotel. The purchase puts him on course to rival Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo off the
