Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi buys luxury four-star Mediterranean hotel for reported £26m – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi buys luxury four-star Mediterranean hotel for reported £26m
Mirror.co.uk
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has snapped up a four-star hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sitges. The striker has paid a reported £26m for the upmarket MiM hotel. The purchase puts him on course to rival Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo off the …
Lionel Messi purchases four-star hotel for 30million euros in beach town down the coast from Barcelona
Lionel Messi reiterates his desire to finish off his career at Barcelona
Lionel Messi vows to end career with Barcelona
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!