Messi commits future to Barcelona

Barcelona’s and Argentina forward Lionel Messi has said he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career. He said, “It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted.” Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17. He has …

The post Messi commits future to Barcelona appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

