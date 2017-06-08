Messi: I’ll like to stay on with Barca till end of my career

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career.

“It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted,” the 29-year-old said.

Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.

He has since scored more than 500 goals for the club.

The Argentine has won the La Liga eight times with Barca, the UEFA Champions League four times and Ballon d’Or world player of the year title five times.

Last season under coach Luis Enrique, FC Barcelona were second in La Liga, three points behind champions Real Madrid.

They lost 0-3 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals to eventual beaten finalists Juventus.

Enrique had announced in March that he would leave the club in the summer after three years in charge.

His final match saw Barca capture the Copa del Rey trophy, with Messi scoring the opening goal as they beat Alaves 3-0 to win the competition for a third successive season.

Messi was runner-up to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or earlier this year.

(Source: NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

