Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Methodist church backs President Buhari fight against corruption, wishes him speed recovery

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed by the Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church of Nigeria, it said that the manner  in which the President is fighting the anti-corruption war is a great one, urging him to remain unwavering and focused in the fight. The church, while praying for the quick recovery of the ailing …

The post Methodist church backs President Buhari fight against corruption, wishes him speed recovery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.