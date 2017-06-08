Metro Champions League: Drama, As Man Uses Wife To Gamble, Loses Her To Friend – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports


Metro Champions League: Drama, As Man Uses Wife To Gamble, Loses Her To Friend
26-year old Charles Jambaya has lost his wife after staking her in a football bet. The Zimbabewean had vowed to betroth his 22-year-old wife Caroline Shumba to another man over the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.
