Metro Champions League: Drama, As Man Uses Wife To Gamble, Loses Her To Friend – Nigerian Bulletin

Metro Champions League: Drama, As Man Uses Wife To Gamble, Loses Her To Friend
26-year old Charles Jambaya has lost his wife after staking her in a football bet. The Zimbabewean had vowed to betroth his 22-year-old wife Caroline Shumba to another man over the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.
