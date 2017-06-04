Metuh blasts Nigerian lawmakers for rejecting South-East Development Commission bill

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has slammed the House of Representatives for rejecting the South-East Development Commission bill. DAILY POST reports that the House of Representatives, on Thursday rejected a bill seeking to establish South East Development Commission, SEDC, on the ground that the bill was wrong […]

Metuh blasts Nigerian lawmakers for rejecting South-East Development Commission bill

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

