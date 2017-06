Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC claimed their first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) triumph over Shooting Stars Sport Club (3SC), courtesy of a strike from Shinshinma Monday.

The Matchday 24 of the NPFL tagged the Southwest derby played at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium on Sunday lived up to expectation for the fans of both teams but the hosts who were more determined outclassed the Oluyole Warriors and claimed their first-ever derby victory against their rivals.

Shooting Stars started the encounter on a high and controlled the game for few minutes. Abu Azeez tested MFM FC’s Folarin Abayomi with a shot but the goalkeeper punched the ball to corner. Wasiu Jimoh won a free kick for the visitors in the 9th minute of the match but his effort went off target.NPFL leading scorer, Stephen Odey, had a chance to open the scoring for MFM FC in the 14th minute of the exchange but his effort was deflected for a corner.

The Olukoya Boys continued with their fine display as they string passes together with series of counter-attacking move. Shola Brossa set Shinshinma up in the 21st minute with a lovely pass and the left-footed player put the hosts in front off a sublime strike. The first 45 minutes ended with MFM FC maintaining a one-goal lead.

Shooting Stars came out strong in the second half had a created few goal scoring opportunities with Abu and Jimoh troubling the homers defence. MFM FC defenders, Opara Austine, Monsuru Bashiru, Emiloju Julius and Okorom Stanley did a yeoman’s job thwarting the away team’s move.

The centre referee, Oluwabonmi Olayombo, brought the game to a close as the Olukoya Boys claimed their second home win of the second stanza of the 2016/17 NPFL and moved from fourth position on the 20-team log to second with 40 points.