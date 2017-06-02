MFM FC plot IfeanyiUbah’s fall in Lagos – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
MFM FC plot IfeanyiUbah's fall in Lagos
Vanguard
Lagos-based MFM FC said their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Lagos on Sunday is a must-win, to brighten their chances of winning the league or picking a continental slot. The media officer of the club, …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!