MFM FC return to second, Rangers stumble – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

MFM FC return to second, Rangers stumble
ESPN FC
Clubs in Nigeria like Enyimba, seen here in action in a cup match against Dolphins, are state-owned. Title hopefuls MFM FC kept their championship dreams alive with a narrow home win over FC Ifeanyi Ubah in NPFL action this weekend, while Enugu …
