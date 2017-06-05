MFM Player Says Win Against FC Ifeanyi Uba Big Relief

Akanni, who scored the only goal of the match, said after the game on Sunday at Agege Township Stadium that “it is a heavy load put off the back of our team’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akanni had put MFM in front with a sublime kick in the 19 minute of the game after an assist by Monsuru Bashiru.

He was also a thorn in the flesh of the visitors with his accurate passes.

On the match Akanni said that the visitors made them to sweat for the win.

“The most important thing is the three points either we are made to sweat or not, it does not matter.

“The win is a big relief and we appreciate our efforts at winning this game. It was a heavy load put off our back.

“We are condemned to win the match, so the approach is different,” he said.

MFM had started the match in their usual passing style which made FC Ifeanyi Uba’s goalie to make a double save from Stephen Odey’s strike in the 7th minutes.

Adebayo Waheed also launched an attack in the 11th minute with fine low cross but FC Ifeanyi Uba goalkeeper intercepted it for a corner.

FC Ifeanyi Uba had a first shot at goal in the 13th minute with a free kick in the vital position with King Osanga’s intelligent kick only for MFM FC’s goalkeeper Abayomi Folarin to punch it to safety.

MFM golden boy Sikiru Okormunbosun also won a free kick in the 17th minute only for Okorm Stanley’s low drive to hit Ifeanyi Uba’s defence line.

The Olukoya Boys however dominated the entire encounter with great display in the last minutes of the first half.

The scorer of the only goal Waheed, however, picked up an injury in the 36th minute after which he was substituted with Akinyemi Nojeem in the 40th minute.

The Olukoya Boys seriously searched for the second goal with Olatunbosun and Odey threatening the visitors defence throughout the encounter.

MFM chance came in the 84th minute when Odey beat his marker after a nice turning with a chance to double the lead but his effort went over the cross bar.

He was later substituted in the 85th minute for Tchato Giscard. (NAN)