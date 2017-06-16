Michelle Carter Pushed Her Boyfriend To His Death In 2014, Find Out How She Did It (Photos)

MICHELLE Carter, the woman who sent her boyfriend texts encouraging him to kill himself, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The reports that Carter faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III, 18, who died in 2014 from carbon monoxide poisoning inside his pick-up truck.

Judge Lawrence Moniz said Carter was “mindful” of the toxic environment building in Roy’s pick-up truck yet encouraged the troubled teen to get back in the vehicle.

“She is mindful that the process in the truck will take approximately 15 minutes,” Mr Moniz said during Friday’s hearing.

Carter did that despite knowing “all of the feelings” Roy had shared with her previously, including a prior attempt to drown himself, Mr Moniz said.

“Instructing Mr. Roy to get back in the truck constituted wanton and reckless conduct, creating a situation where there’s a high degree of likelihood that substantial harm would result,” Mr Moniz said.

Carter then took no action to help Roy either by calling police or his family despite knowing his plan and location, Mr Moniz said.

“She did not issue a simple additional instruction: get out of the truck,” he continued.

Mr Moniz also banned Carter from contacting Roy’s relatives and ordered her not to obtain or apply for a passport. Carter is scheduled to be sentenced on August 3.

Text messages between the two shown in court revealed that Carter, then 17, told Roy to “get back in” the vehicle as it filled with the lethal gas.

Prosecutors also noted that Carter sent a text to a friend from high school about two months after Roy’s death, admitting she was to blame.

“It’s my fault,” Carter texted to classmate Samantha Boardman. “I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the car.”

Carter also told Ms Boardman she was worried about what investigators would find on Roy’s phone.

“I’m done,” Carter wrote in one message shown in court. “His family will hate me and I can go to jail.”











