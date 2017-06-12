Microsoft challenges Sony with powerful new Xbox One X

Microsoft on Sunday unveiled Xbox One X — billing it as the most powerful video console ever made, and escalating a battle with market king PlayStation 4.

The $499-addition to the lineup was built with the muscle for seamless play on ultra-high definition 4K televisions and will be available worldwide on November 7, according to Xbox team leader Phil Spencer.

Spencer introduced the much anticipated Xbox One X, called Scorpio during development, at a Microsoft event ahead of the official opening of the major Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles,

Aiming at the hearts of gamers, Microsoft also showed off 42 coming games, with 22 of the titles being tailored for exclusive play on Xbox One consoles.

Game play on 4K screens, whether they be televisions or personal computer monitors, is expected to be among themes at E3 this week. Enabling ultra-rich visuals also tunes into the budding trend toward virtual reality games.

Sony PlayStation 4 has dominated the market when it comes to the latest generation of consoles, outselling Xbox One by 2-to-1, according to industry trackers.

PS4 consoles from the outset could power virtual reality, and Sony sells head gear for those experiences.

PlayStation has become the prime driver of revenue and profit at Japan-based entertainment giant Sony, according to executives.

“We are selling every single one we can make,” Sony Interactive Entertainment worldwide studios chairman Shawn Layden said of PS 4 consoles.

Nintendo’s recently-launched Twitch has been a winner, with fans snapping up the console and a “Legend of Zelda” game that has become a must-play title for fans.

PS4 and Xbox One are both performing better in the market that their respective predecessors, and Nintendo “is back in a big way” with Switch, according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

