Middle Belt youths dissociate region from Igbo quit notice

Middle belt youths have condemned the recent quit notice issued Igbo living in the North by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, saying Igbo, just like other Nigerians, have the right to live in any part of the country.

The youths, acting on the platform of All Middle Belt Youth Forum, AMBYF, said in a statement by the National Leader, Mr. Aluh Moses, and the National Secretary, Mr. Andzayi Jonathan, that the entire Middle Belt region was not part of the act.

According to the statement, “we condemn, in very strong terms, the so-called Kaduna Declaration by northern youths’ coalition in its entirety, as it is a deliberate act of driving wedge between northerners and easterners.

“That the Middle Belt region is not part of the northern region. Hence, the All Middle Belt Youth Forum distances itself and the entire Middle Belt region from such obnoxious declaration.”

They urged the northern youths to retract the declaration in the interest of peace and security.

Vanguard

