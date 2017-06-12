Midwestern supports Sickle Cell advocacy initiative

By Sola Ogundipe

TOWARDS the alleviation of the plight of persons living with Sickle Cell Disease, the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI), recently received a huge boost in its fight against sickle cell with a donation by foremost oil and gas exploration company, Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited.

SAMI is a non-governmental organization at the forefront of advocacy for sickle cell through provision of free medications, life-saving surgeries for people living with sickle cell as well as counseling and public awareness advocacy.

During the check presentation to Toyin Adesola , the Founder of SAMI recently, Feyisara Obayemi, representing the Chairman, Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited, Onajite Okoloko and Charles Odita, MD/CEO Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited, stated that the gesture was to support SAMI’s sterling efforts at improving the lot of people living with sickle cell.

While commending Adesola for bringing the plight of people living with sickle cell to public attention, she pledged her company’s unwavering support for the initiative.

“Midwestern is very proud to be associated with a platform like SAMI. Our partnership with SAMI is a practical demonstration that we empathize with people living with sickle cell and we are ready to contribute our quota towards fighting the condition.”

In her remark, Adesola, expressed gratitude and called on other corporate bodies to borrow a leaf from the donors. SAMI commenced operations in 2008, it has been touching the lives of people living with sickle cell across various parts of the country through the monthly medical outreach programmes.

The advocacy includes provision of social support to people living with sickle cell by giving support through a number of ways such as XTRA CARE free clinic (a monthly free clinic), paying of school fees, and house rents, amongst others.

SAMI has also empowered people living with sickle cell through vocational trainings and provision of equipment to enable them start their own businesses and earn a livelihood.

