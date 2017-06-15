Midzi death inquest postponed indefinitely – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Midzi death inquest postponed indefinitely
NewsDay
THE inquest into the death of former Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman, Amos Midzi, who is suspected to have committed suicide at his Beatrice farm in June 2015, has been postponed indefinitely although police say they have completed investigations …
False start to Midzi death inquest
