Migrants send home $445bn in 2016, says UN report

Global migrant workers sent back to their home countries 445 billion dollars in 2016, lifting millions out of poverty, a report released by a UN agency has said. The report, titled Sending Money Home: Contributing to the SDGs, One Family at a Time and published on Wednesday, said currently about 200 million migrants, by sending…

The post Migrants send home $445bn in 2016, says UN report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

