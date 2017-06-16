Pages Navigation Menu

Migrants send home $445bn in 2016, says UN report

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Global migrant workers sent back to their home countries 445 billion dollars in 2016, lifting millions out of poverty, a report released by a UN agency has said. The report, titled Sending Money Home: Contributing to the SDGs, One Family at a Time and published on Wednesday, said currently about 200 million migrants, by sending…

