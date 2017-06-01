Media pumping fake news about me, Miguna says after IEBC rejection – The Star, Kenya
Media pumping fake news about me, Miguna says after IEBC rejection
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna has accused the media of "pumping fake news" about him following reports the IEBC blocked him from vying. Miguna was turned away at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, county returning officer Joseph Mele saying he …
Governor aspirants turned away over academic papers
A furious Miguna sent back as IEBC clears Waititu, Wa Iria
[VIDEO]: Drama as Miguna walks away from IEBC officials, attacks media
