Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Media pumping fake news about me, Miguna says after IEBC rejection – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Media pumping fake news about me, Miguna says after IEBC rejection
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna has accused the media of "pumping fake news" about him following reports the IEBC blocked him from vying. Miguna was turned away at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, county returning officer Joseph Mele saying he …
Governor aspirants turned away over academic papersDaily Nation
A furious Miguna sent back as IEBC clears Waititu, Wa IriaCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
[VIDEO]: Drama as Miguna walks away from IEBC officials, attacks mediaCitizen TV (press release)
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –The Standard –TUKO.CO.KE
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.