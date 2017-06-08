Militants holding 100 hostages in Philippine city, army says

Militants fighting Government troops in Marawi in the southern Philippines were holding about 100 hostages, the army said on Thursday. Even as it predicted that the crisis in the besieged city was nearing an end. Troops have “paralysed” the logistics of Islamist militants holed out in Marawi for more than two weeks, military officials said. […]

