Militants threaten to resume bombing of oil facilities in Delta

A militant group, New Delta Avengers, yesterday vowed to resume disruption of oil exploration activities in Delta State. The militants declared “Operation Cripple Oil and Gas Production’ saying they would use any means available to achieve their aim.

Spokesman of the group, Cpl Oleum Bellum, said they were putting the Federal Government and oil companies – local and multinationals – operating in the state on notice that effective from midnight June 30, 2017 there should be no more oil and gas operations in Delta.

They warned that those who try their resolve would be made a scape goat.A statement issued yesterday by members of the group who claimed to be ex-militants reads: “From the oil producing parts of Delta State, this morning, June the 6th 2017, converge in Delta State, we have agreed to resume attacks on oil facilities, resurrect the spirit of insurgency and to make a demand for a better deal for our people, and by extension our beloved Delta State. We will do this through bloody attacks, crippling of oil industry in the state.

“We watched the activities, policies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration these past two years and we have found that, like the biblical Pharaoh, only extraordinary actions can soften his hardened heart towards the oil producing areas of the state. While developments are going on in rivers and other states, oil communities in Delta have been stagnant.

“As a result, we have decided to take up arms and return to the essence of our agitation for the development of oil producing communities in the state. Our return to the creeks starts on the 7th day of June, 2017. This campaign shall be bloody, destructive and vengeful.”

