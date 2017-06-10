Military court sentences a soldier to death for murder

A General Court Martial (GCM) of the Nigerian Army has sentenced Lance Cpl Hillary Joel to death, for murdering a civilian during a cordon and search operation in Damboa, Borno State. Brig.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, President of the GCM, gave the verdict at a seating on Friday in Maiduguri. “The prosecution has proved its case beyond […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

