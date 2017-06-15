Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage.

15th June, London, UK. Having achieved critical mass by raising almost 1700 ETH in just six hours, 21Million is pleased to profile three members of the Advisory team. As a recent series of Tweets by Ethereum luminary Vitalik Buterin highlighted, there is often a somewhat disingenuous use of Advisors as Marketing Figureheads in the headlong … Continue reading Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage.

The post Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage. appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

