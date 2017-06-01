Mining Pool Viabtc Launches New Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

This week the Chinese company and mining pool, Viabtc has announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading platform called Viabtc.cn. The announcement follows the startup’s recent series A funding back in March which is now being used to expand domestic cryptocurrency trading in China.

Also read: Use of Bitcoin in Ecuador Continues to Grow Despite Government Ban

Mining Pool Viabtc Launches Chinese Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange

Viabtc is a well-known mining pool that captures roughly 4 percent of the Bitcoin network’s hash rate. The company is also known for its staunch stance towards Bitcoin scaling and a tool it created a while back that accelerates bitcoin transactions. The company recently raised $2.9 million in funding and is utilizing the money for its new exchange which will cater to both bitcoin and ether trading paired with each other and CNY.

“In March this year, we announced our closing of Series-A funding and plan to expand cryptocurrency trading business in domestic China,” explains Viabtc. “After three months of intensified developing and testing efforts, we are glad to present to you our brand new cryptocurrency trading platform — www.ViaBTC.CN.”

The Trading Platform’s High-Speed Matching Engine Claims to Process 10,000 Transactions Per Second

Viabtc says they are also offering introductory low fee trades and zero fee withdrawals to “celebrate the launch.” Also, the company states it has built a high-speed matching engine that can process 10,000 transactions per second. Moreover, Viabtc says all holdings will be held 100 percent in reserves. The company details that security will offer two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage, and a multi-signature infrastructure as well.

The company also details the platform will showcase professional charts from the firm Trading View.

Besides stand market charts for average users, we’ve also integrated advanced Trading View charts, whose diversified indexes and charting tools provide an even better option for professional traders.

Viabtc Says They Are Committed to Creating a Reliable Cryptocurrency Experience

The bitcoin startup hopes Chinese traders will choose Viabtc because it aims to be a “convenient exchange platform supported by extensive technology innovations.” The company says the team has lots of experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry and details that most of the team stems from the Chinese Internet company Tencent and other top tech firms in China.

“ViaBTC.CN is committed to delivering a reliable cryptocurrency trading platform with high-speed transaction matching, full-dimension protection, and smooth user experience,” the company adds.

What do you think about Viabtc launching a cryptocurrency exchange? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, and the Viabtc.cn website.

At News.Bitcoin.com all comments containing links are automatically held up for moderation in the Disqus system. That means an editor has to take a look at the comment to approve it. This is due to the many, repetitive, spam and scam links people post under our articles. We do not censor any comment content based on politics or personal opinions. So, please be patient. Your comment will be published.

The post Mining Pool Viabtc Launches New Cryptocurrency Trading Platform appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

