Grace Fu to visit China – THE BUSINESS TIMES
|
THE BUSINESS TIMES
|
Grace Fu to visit China
THE BUSINESS TIMES
Ms Fu will be discussing areas for cultural cooperation with China during her five-day visit. Singapore. MINISTER for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu will be leaving for China on Monday for a five-day visit to Beijing and Xi'an. She will be …
Minister Fu to visit China counterparts
Zambia, China ties strong-Govt
Zambia-China cultural cooperation a dream come – Shugang
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!