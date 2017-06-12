Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister holds emergency meeting with NFF tomorrow – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Minister holds emergency meeting with NFF tomorrow
Guardian (blog)
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the poor performance of the Super Eagles, who lost an African Nations Cup qualifier 0-2 to South Africa …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.