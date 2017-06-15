Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minority accuse management of YEA of engaging in illegal mass transfers – Graphic Online

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Minority accuse management of YEA of engaging in illegal mass transfers
Graphic Online
The Minority Members of Parliament have accused the management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) of engaging in illegal mass transfers of staff of the Agency who are suspected to be National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters. According to …
Minority faults government over YEA staff movementGhana News Agency
Publish list of deleted beneficiaries – Minority challenges YEAMyjoyonline.com

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.