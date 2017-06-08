South Africa: Attempted Hijacking Incident On Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters – AllAfrica.com
South Africa: Attempted Hijacking Incident On Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has learnt with shock that a brazen attempted armed hijacking of Miss South Africa, Miss Nel-Peters. This happened early this evening (07 June 2017) near Hyde Park Corner Shopping Mall, Johannesburg. Miss Nel-Peters was …
