Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Missing Five year-old found dead with eyes plucked off

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The body of a missing five-year-old girl was discovered in Cape Town over the weekend, this was made known by the Western Cape Provincial Department of Social Development. The child, who is from Strand in Cape Town, went missing on Saturday, but her body was found the following day, with her eyes gouged out. The social department …

The post Missing Five year-old found dead with eyes plucked off appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.