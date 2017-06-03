Mistreatment Of Disabled: Group Calls For Investigation, Sanctions

A group under the auspices of Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Associtation of Nigeria has frowned at and condemned a video in circulation on social media showing the mistreatment of a child with disability.

In a terse statement signed by the association’s president, Olumide Kola-Lawal, it called on all relevant authorities to intervene and take necessary action after a thorough investigation has been concluded.

the statement reads: “The attention of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN) has been drawn to an article and video making rounds on social media regarding the mistreatment of a child with disability.

“We strongly condemn the act and call on all relevant authorities to timely intervene and take necessary action upon investigation.

“Whilst sympathizing with the family on this incident, the MWFAAN wishes to reiterate its commitment to non-discrimination of children and people with disability in general. The fellowship prides itself in the support and Inclusion of people living with disabilities”.

The post Mistreatment Of Disabled: Group Calls For Investigation, Sanctions appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

