Mixed reactions trail 8th NASS second anniversary

Some Nigerians on Friday in Abuja expressed mixed feelings on the activities of the 8th National Assembly as it celebrated its second anniversary. The assembly was inaugurated on June 9, 2015. A public affairs analyst, Mr Itua Tom, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigerians expected the assembly to come up with bills that would have direct impact on lives of Nigerians.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

